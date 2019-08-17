Autonomy Capital LP Lifted Its Position in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by $500,000; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Increased Its Stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) as Valuation Rose

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $675.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 117,374 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 9,169 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.78. About 1.05 million shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,848 shares to 13,789 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,917 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).