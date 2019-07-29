Autonomy Capital LP Lifted Its Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by $6.67 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Albemarle (ALB) Share Value Declined, Grandfield & Dodd Has Upped Its Position

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 5,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,583 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, up from 108,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.82. About 229,691 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 698,980 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

