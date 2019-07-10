Autonomy Capital LP Lifted Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Stake by $500,000; As Celanese Corp. (CE) Stock Price Rose, Private Capital Management Has Cut Position by $815,360

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $605.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 76,566 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (CE) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 8,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,695 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, down from 125,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26B market cap company. It closed at $104.73 lastly. It is down 6.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings stated it has 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 14,517 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.18% or 30,481 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 2,831 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Fmr Llc has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 1.13 million shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2,373 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.02% or 34,330 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has 4,190 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Pitcairn has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 33,898 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc. by 145,465 shares to 341,329 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 1.23M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in First Northwest Bancorp.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 EPS, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $314.00M for 10.56 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.