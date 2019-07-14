Autonomy Capital LP Holds Stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS); As Ciena Com New (CIEN) Shares Declined, Holder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Lowered Position

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (CIEN) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 178,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 524,328 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.58 million, down from 702,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 1.92 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $604.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 48,165 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston holds 1.77M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gmt Corp reported 9,408 shares. Usa Portformulas invested 0.21% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Wellington Shields Capital Lc invested in 52,600 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Dupont Cap accumulated 81,079 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 313 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na invested in 1,379 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Friess Ltd Liability Company has 1.43% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Axa reported 316,800 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt stated it has 40,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Finance Retail Bank &, Missouri-based fund reported 1,789 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 11,920 shares. Invesco Limited holds 1.75 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 17,012 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $1.00 million activity. Shares for $77,369 were sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR. SMITH GARY B sold $371,833 worth of stock. The insider McFeely Scott sold 1,000 shares worth $37,780. The insider ALEXANDER STEPHEN B sold $91,986.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $75.99 million for 22.49 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 84,873 shares to 281,354 shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcat Inc Com (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 19,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Buy Signal Just Sounded For CIEN Stock Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CIEN, SFIX, HOME and CLDR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ciena Doing Great In North America; Europe Remains An Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Perrigo down 9% premarket on $843M IRS bill – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL For: Jul 11 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY For: Jul 10 – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 424B2 TORONTO DOMINION BANK – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Senate Confirms Charles Rettig as IRS Commissioner – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: September 12, 2018.