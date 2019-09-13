Autonomy Capital LP Holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Tensile Capital Management Cut Holding in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) by $2.36 Million as Stock Declined

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 15,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 282,069 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.48M, down from 297,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 1.16 million shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 152,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.76M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.04M, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 41,630 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.48 million for 18.65 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts Announces Double Speed Perks Rewards Points Weekend and Chevy Camaro Sweepstakes – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tributary Capital Mngmt Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 8,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 39,866 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.09% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Minnesota-based Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 84,095 shares. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 209 shares. Prescott Gru Llc holds 0.63% or 16,900 shares. Edgestream LP owns 1.38% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 79,444 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.03% or 2,645 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 97,373 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 292 shares in its portfolio. 34,140 are owned by Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc. Mirae Asset Global Invs owns 3,207 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc reported 11,027 shares.

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Kitov Pharma Presents Newly Released Data for NT-219 in Reversing Pancreatic Cancer Drug Resistance – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Chegg urges businesses, elected officials, and universities, to work together to reduce the devastating impact of student debt – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Perrigo down 9% premarket on $843M IRS bill – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Refunds from the IRS may go out, but hurdles to complete your return remain – CNBC” with publication date: January 09, 2019.