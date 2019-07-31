Autonomy Capital LP Holding In Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Was Has Lifted; Franklin Resources Has Raised Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Stake by $336,241

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 894,754 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 8,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 524,186 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.90M, up from 515,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 180,826 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.41% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 14/03/2018 – APAX PARTNERS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN ITALIAN CONSULTANCY BIP FROM ARGOS SODITIC; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 14/03/2018 – Apax Partners to take control of Italian consultancy BIP; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration

