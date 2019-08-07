Autonomy Capital LP Has Upped Its Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Stake by $500,000; As Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Value Declined, Baldwin Brothers Boosted by $2.18 Million Its Stake

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 22,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 87,952 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, up from 65,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.18. About 2.68 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 4,341 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

