Autonomy Capital LP Has Upped Its Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Position by $500,000; Hilton Capital Management Holds Holding in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) by 15733.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 228,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 229,583 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90 million, up from 1,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 3.21M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 01/05/2018 – ADM flags improving look for soyabean processing; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE HAS BEEN NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, ORIGINATION; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 10/04/2018 – Biodiesel: Global Industry Report 2018 – lndividual Analysis on the Top 60 Companies Including Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Technip France and Bioro – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 17)

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $600.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 43,669 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. On Monday, April 29 the insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00 million. 60,000 shares were bought by Felsinger Donald E, worth $2.51M on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,997 were reported by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Limited Liability Corp. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Stanley stated it has 31,596 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management holds 212,786 shares. 20,656 are owned by Robecosam Ag. City Hldg holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 6,426 shares. Stoneridge Ltd Company accumulated 15,254 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management, California-based fund reported 3.09 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Washington Cap Mngmt Inc holds 29,230 shares. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 1.03M shares. Community Commercial Bank Na holds 110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 17,655 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 621,139 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.