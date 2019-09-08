Autonomy Capital LP Has Upped Its Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Holding by $500,000; Waters Parkerson & Company Decreased Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $446,248; Market Value Declined

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 297,799 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32M, down from 302,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 6.13 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 61,325 shares to 73,221 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual has invested 0.48% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bridges Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.53% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ww Investors has 1.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 51.39M shares. Glenview Bancorp Dept reported 8,992 shares. Barr E S & invested in 3,900 shares. 162,997 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Moreover, Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 1.44% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 23,273 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 350,376 shares. Counselors Incorporated reported 190,071 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 1.3% or 2.14 million shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker owns 16,937 shares. Wealth Architects Llc invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Parkside Bankshares And Tru reported 0.25% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1.31M shares. Rampart Inv Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,374 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.