Autonomy Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Position by $2.48 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Abb LTD (ABB) Stake Boosted by Folketrygdfondet

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Abb Ltd. (ABB) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 84,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 2.76 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.38M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Abb Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 515,748 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FROM LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE HAVE VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF FULL DEAL SIZE OF ABB; 23/04/2018 – Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 06/04/2018 – ABB Ltd. to Invest EUR100 Mln in R&D Site in Austria; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS IN THE NATURAL RESOURCES SECTOR, SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN DEMAND IS EXPECTEDIN THE MEDIUM TERM; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR 2018 HAS BRIGHTENED; 16/05/2018 – ABB WINS ORDER FOR BUS CHARGING SOLUTION IN AARHUS, DENMARK; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 29/05/2018 – ABB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – The Swiss engineering giant ABB is seeing strong growth momentum in developing markets ranging from Asia to Africa

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 70,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 348,175 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36M, down from 419,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 1.07 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $183.51 million for 2.93 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.