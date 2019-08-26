Autonomy Capital LP Has Lifted Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL); Foundation Resource Management Holding in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Has Trimmed by $436,478

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 1.77 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 62,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.89% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Permian Basin Royalty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 85,813 shares traded. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) has declined 42.98% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Permian Basin Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBT); 18/05/2018 – Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces May Cash Distribution; 19/03/2018 Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces March Cash Distribution; 20/04/2018 – Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces April Cash Distribution And 2018 Reserve Quantities

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold PBT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.34 million shares or 21.72% less from 4.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance Associate Incorporated owns 0% invested in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) for 3,200 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) for 343,151 shares. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.04% invested in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). Fruth Investment reported 19,900 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Us Bankshares De. National Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 96,810 shares. Blair William Il invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. State Street holds 35,980 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 34,458 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Diligent Ltd Co accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 6,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 25,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 5,470 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). Advisory Networks Ltd holds 875 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

