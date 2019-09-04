Autonomy Capital LP Has Lifted Holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS); Shamrock Asset Management Has Lowered Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stake by $364,563 as Share Value Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 11.17 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company's stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.35M market cap company. The stock increased 10.02% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $5.77. About 206,281 shares traded or 62.54% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $363.18 million for 8.23 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Ma has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Blair William & Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 76,835 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 17,934 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 1.97M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 116,179 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 3.52 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Diversified Tru reported 0.01% stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% stake. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.06% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 335,950 were accumulated by Bridgewater Assoc Lp. Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 14,744 shares. Hollencrest stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 1.12M were accumulated by West Family Investments. M&R Cap Inc owns 7,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gluskin Sheff Assocs holds 10,000 shares.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM) by 40,697 shares to 212,015 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,278 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL).