Autonomy Capital LP Has Increased Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL); Old West Investment Management Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Position by $374,787

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.91% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 3.79M shares traded or 74.66% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices

