Autonomy Capital LP Has Increased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding by $6.67 Million; Academy Capital Management Has Upped Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $6.36 Million

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $222.16. About 33.97 million shares traded or 33.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Greater China Rev $13.02B

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 1.37M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, Banco Macro and MDJM among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and BBVA Banco Frances Stocks All Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Grupo Financiero (GGAL) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple EPS could take $0.20+ tariff hit – Longbow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 67,330 shares to 277,898 shares, valued at $23.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 5,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,420 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

