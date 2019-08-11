Autonomy Capital LP Has Boosted Its Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Holding; Silver Point Capital LP Has Cut Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $79.51 Million

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.99M market cap company. The stock increased 8.09% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 114,656 shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.00M shares. 13D Limited Liability has 1.72 million shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership accumulated 366,516 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 185 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated stated it has 526,125 shares. 268,903 were reported by Raymond James & Associates. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 2% or 2.31M shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 13.38 million shares. The Connecticut-based Northeast Fin Consultants has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Quantbot Ltd Partnership owns 32,762 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.17% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0% or 57,459 shares.

