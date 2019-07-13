Autonomy Capital LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by $500,000; As American International Group (AIG) Stock Rose, Holder Capital Research Global Investors Has Cut Its Position by $88.02 Million

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $612.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 48,165 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in American International Group Inc (AIG) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 2.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 42.46 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83B, down from 44.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in American International Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 2.86M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4,242 shares. High Pointe Cap accumulated 20,260 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Howe And Rusling owns 50 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 15,658 shares stake. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Com invested 4.35% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Swiss Commercial Bank has 2.95M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.23% or 75,825 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Covington Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 865,011 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 1.88M shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd holds 17,000 shares. 42.46M were reported by Capital Global Investors. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada invested in 0.1% or 31,704 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 273,000 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $80.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.78 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc.