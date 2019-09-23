Autonomy Capital LP Decreased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Position; Invacare (IVC)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) stake by 16.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 70,827 shares as Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL)’s stock rose 65.72%. The Autonomy Capital Lp holds 348,175 shares with $12.36 million value, down from 419,002 last quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia S A now has $2.09B valuation. It closed at $11.9 lastly. It is down 2.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA

Invacare Corp (IVC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.52, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 60 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 59 sold and trimmed positions in Invacare Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 36.73 million shares, down from 37.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Invacare Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 38 Increased: 45 New Position: 15.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $279.48 million. The firm operates through four divisions: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It currently has negative earnings. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Invacare Corporation for 1.33 million shares. North Run Capital Lp owns 400,000 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pura Vida Investments Llc has 1.4% invested in the company for 929,576 shares. The Colorado-based Elk Creek Partners Llc has invested 1.38% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 81,216 shares.

Analysts await Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 47.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Invacare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.26% EPS growth.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $179.14M for 2.92 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GGAL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares has $2800 highest and $2000 lowest target. $24.25’s average target is 103.78% above currents $11.9 stock price. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares had 6 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 14. The stock of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Credit Suisse.