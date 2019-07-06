AutoNation Inc. (AN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

We will be comparing the differences between AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Dealerships industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoNation Inc. 38 0.18 N/A 4.29 9.09 Rush Enterprises Inc. 39 0.24 N/A 3.93 10.14

Demonstrates AutoNation Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Rush Enterprises Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than AutoNation Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. AutoNation Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Rush Enterprises Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoNation Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 3.8% Rush Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AutoNation Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoNation Inc. 2 4 0 2.67 Rush Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AutoNation Inc. has a consensus price target of $35.83, and a -14.71% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.3% of AutoNation Inc. shares and 43.78% of Rush Enterprises Inc. shares. 0.5% are AutoNation Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 47.87% of Rush Enterprises Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AutoNation Inc. -3.65% 4.5% 2.85% 0.13% -16.24% 9.33% Rush Enterprises Inc. -3.98% -6.78% 0.03% 5.98% -2.38% 11.94%

For the past year AutoNation Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rush Enterprises Inc.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance services, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, and arrangement of finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 371 new vehicle franchises from 260 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.