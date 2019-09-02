Autonation (AN) Valuation Rose While Force Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $968,870; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sonata Capital Group Has Lowered Stake by $1.50 Million

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN; 30/05/2018 – Although Amazon has indisputably disrupted retail, Lake argued the business model is “almost the opposite” of Stitch Fix; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 29/03/2018 – Here’s the controversial tax practice by Amazon that’s got Trump so upset; 15/05/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 433,226 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 9,500 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 11,031 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 978,196 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 14,910 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt holds 0.44% or 14,490 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated has invested 0.28% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 10,932 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Morgan Stanley accumulated 216,848 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.21% stake. Bruni J V And reported 362,231 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 11,600 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of invested in 45,677 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.68 million activity.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

