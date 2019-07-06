Autonation (AN) Stock Value Rose While Schwartz Investment Counsel Decreased by $10.62 Million Its Holding; Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Value Rose While Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Upped Its Stake

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 303,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 405,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 302,180 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.94. About 451,047 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares to 369,500 shares, valued at $47.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,658 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. 1,150 shares were bought by EDELSON DAVID B, worth $41,469 on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Limited Co invested in 133,173 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 381 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 978,196 shares. Voloridge Inv Management holds 0.04% or 32,827 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 12,585 shares. 7,498 are owned by Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc). Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Citigroup reported 2,384 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,018 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance holds 0% or 6,019 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 54,391 shares. Ws Management Lllp holds 0.62% or 285,823 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 40,200 shares to 336,000 shares, valued at $23.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).