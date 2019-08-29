Autonation (AN) Stock Value Rose While Force Capital Management Has Lifted by $968,870 Its Holding; Kennametal (KMT) Stock Declined While Symphony Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 233,219 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (KMT) by 66.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 11,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 5,885 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 17,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 238,018 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Kennametal India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.97 BLN RUPEES VS 1.77 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Kennametal India Ltd; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 72C; 13/03/2018 – KENNAMETAL OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q EPS 61c; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KENNAMETAL AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,027 shares to 7,484 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (NYSE:RDN).