Autonation (AN) Stake Has Lifted by Force Capital Management Llc; Diversified Investment Strategies Position in Extreme Networks (EXTR) Lowered by $1.34 Million as Stock Declined

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 254,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.88M market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 671,447 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 516,778 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN)

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. Another trade for 37,104 shares valued at $1.56 million was made by JACKSON MICHAEL J on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Extreme Networks: Long-Term Challenges Remain – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Extreme Networks (EXTR) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “McMinn County School System Deploys Extreme Networks to Power Immersive Digital Education Program – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Zwarte Cross Selects Extreme Networks as Wi-Fi Technology Partner for Second Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) CEO Ed Meyercord on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.