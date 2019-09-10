Autonation (AN) Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position by $10.62 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Holder Advisors Preferred Has Increased Stake

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 303,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 101,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 405,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 661,046 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 4.06 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.68 million activity.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $98.00 million for 11.05 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10,550 shares to 102,550 shares, valued at $35.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pac Land Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings.