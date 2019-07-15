Autonation (AN) Shareholder M&T Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding; East Coast Asset Management Decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $1.68 Million as Stock Rose

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 62.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 19,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,613 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414,000, down from 31,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 114,251 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.08 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,741 shares to 128,605 shares, valued at $23.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.70 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. Shares for $1.56M were sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J on Wednesday, June 5.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 31,524 shares to 31,544 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWY) by 8,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,025 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 7.02% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.14 per share. AN’s profit will be $94.55M for 9.63 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.95% EPS growth.