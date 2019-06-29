Autonation (AN) Shareholder Force Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $968,870 as Share Price Rose; The Hanover Insurance Group In (THG) Shareholder Grimes & Company Has Upped Its Holding

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 812,325 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video)

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group In (THG) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 6,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 54,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in The Hanover Insurance Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $128.3. About 536,293 shares traded or 138.47% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 6.04% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Retirement Of Longtime Chairman Michael P. Angelini; 07/03/2018 The Hanover Introduces Online Tool, Allowing Agents to Quote, Bind and Issue Contractor’s Equipment Policies; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Rev $1.33B; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 Per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG)

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.60 million activity. The insider JACKSON MICHAEL J sold $1.56M. EDELSON DAVID B had bought 1,150 shares worth $41,469 on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Lc accumulated 1,018 shares. Sigma Planning reported 9,104 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 14,446 shares. Rbs Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 51.94% or 3.61 million shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 4,752 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 22,857 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Raymond James And Associate invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has 32,827 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin invested 0.1% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Kbc Nv holds 0% or 4,417 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd reported 0.12% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Jane Street Gru Limited has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 14,679 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 785,314 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial holds 535 shares. Haverford Tru reported 7,333 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Doubleline Total Return by 101,893 shares to 500,180 shares, valued at $24.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 9,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,653 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity.