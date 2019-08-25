Autonation (AN) Shareholder Force Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $968,870; Shareholder Telemus Capital Has Upped Ares Coml Real Estate (ACRE) Stake

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 609,345 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 48,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 689,367 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47 million, up from 641,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 130,592 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 303,478 shares to 420,845 shares, valued at $21.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 35,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,603 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,035 activity. Shares for $50,039 were bought by Benjamin William Stephen.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold ACRE shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com invested in 318,921 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp invested in 0.02% or 69,447 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.71 million shares. 289,084 are held by Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 74,825 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Telemus Lc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 689,367 shares. Beck Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 162,664 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Company stated it has 0.23% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 27,092 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Inc accumulated 265,000 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Greenwich Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 91,260 shares.

