Autonation (AN) Shareholder Arlington Value Capital Has Lifted Stake by $9.29 Million; As Agilysys (AGYS) Share Price Rose, Archon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $7.37 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $649.18M market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 283,722 shares traded or 157.56% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS)

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57 million, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 766,547 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.64 million activity. Another trade for 1,150 shares valued at $41,469 was bought by EDELSON DAVID B.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 96,210 shares. Stephens Ar holds 12,926 shares. 64,420 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Ws Mgmt Lllp stated it has 0.62% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 14,910 shares. 140 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 12,585 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 7,498 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Us Fincl Bank De invested in 2,377 shares. Private Group reported 1.58% stake. 1,522 were accumulated by First Manhattan Company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 488 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 418,580 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $15.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Com holds 22,505 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 11,965 shares. Mak Cap One Lc owns 2.07M shares or 24.59% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 14,350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Strs Ohio reported 9,100 shares stake. Hillsdale Investment Management owns 4,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 29,386 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gru Pcl invested in 40,725 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has 615,752 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 49,720 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 199,600 shares.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 sales for $10.12 million activity. Bermuda One Fund LLC sold $538,718 worth of stock.