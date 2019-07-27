Autonation (AN) Share Value Rose While Force Capital Management Has Lifted by $968,870 Its Position; As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Valuation Rose, Advisory Services Network Has Boosted by $1.16 Million Its Stake

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 385.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 11,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,028 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 2,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 635,582 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 799,981 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “American Addiction Centers Announces NYSE Acceptance of Continued Listing Plan – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. 1,150 shares valued at $41,469 were bought by EDELSON DAVID B on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 249,936 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 97,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 6,539 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 102,641 shares. 3.19 million were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 59,793 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.02% or 7,498 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Svcs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 739 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). First LP holds 188,344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 41,387 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt owns 14,490 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Utility stocks look pricey vs. historical norms – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “American Water Works (AWK) Subsidiary Illinois American Water Acquires Alton Regional Wastewater System – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kentucky American Water New Rates Approved by Kentucky Public Service Commission – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Illinois American Water Prevents Over 31000 Tons of Treatment Byproducts From Entering Landfills Through Farmland Application Program – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Recognized With Top Score on Disability Equality Index – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 19,990 shares to 23,297 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 5,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,066 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).