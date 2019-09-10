Autonation (AN) Share Price Rose While Voloridge Investment Management Increased Holding; St Johns Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $355,240 as Market Valuation Rose

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 174.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 20,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 32,827 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 11,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 661,046 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $188.76. About 14.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: LEARNED A LOT FROM 2016 ELECTION, BREXIT; 08/05/2018 – Sitel Group Appoints Leading Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research Engineer Alexandre Lebrun to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce…; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: FTC Investigating Facebook; 17/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS 200 PEOPLE WORKING ON COUNTERTERRORISM; 06/04/2018 – Facebook users could have to pay to completely opt out of their data being used to target them with advertising, COO Sheryl Sandberg, told NBC News; 22/05/2018 – A LARGE PERCENT OF EUROPEANS HAVE ALREADY GONE THROUGH GDPR FLOWS ON FACEBOOK-ZUCKERBERG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.59% stake. Quantres Asset Mgmt invested in 3,400 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Crystal Rock Capital accumulated 64,816 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated invested in 0.46% or 35,542 shares. Callahan Ltd Liability Com holds 60,252 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 527,404 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares Tru accumulated 9,404 shares. Choate Advsr invested in 3,678 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com invested in 0.28% or 736,388 shares. Private Company Na owns 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,759 shares. Indiana Tru And Investment stated it has 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Advsr Lc owns 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,237 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 1.68% or 998,408 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3,336 shares to 3,389 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48B for 24.32 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 22,420 shares to 56,172 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 62,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,825 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

