Autonation (AN) Market Value Rose While Wells Fargo & Company Has Upped Stake by $3.46 Million; Cognios Capital Boosted Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding by $1.13 Million

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 809.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 98,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,996 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 496,157 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 10,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 44,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 13.64M shares traded or 97.76% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Philadelphia Tru Commerce has 1.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Perkins Coie Tru Com holds 1.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 38,846 shares. Savant Cap Limited Company invested in 1.12% or 57,243 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 11,952 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Mngmt accumulated 29,790 shares. Research Global owns 9.23 million shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 218,446 shares. National Pension Serv has 0.94% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.34M shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa reported 7,670 shares. South Texas Money Management reported 0.09% stake. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 27,075 shares. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sadoff Limited Liability Company invested 3.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $256.06 million activity. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93M. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 21,999 shares to 27,379 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,420 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 105,580 shares to 901,650 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 221,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,274 shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.29% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 3.19 million shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 98,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.02% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Blackrock accumulated 5.14M shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 10,932 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 536,223 shares. Rbs Prtnrs Lp has 51.94% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). State Street owns 1.56M shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 0.19% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 101,900 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 14,054 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. Shares for $41,469 were bought by EDELSON DAVID B on Monday, February 25.