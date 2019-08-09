Autonation (AN) Market Value Rose While Schwartz Investment Counsel Cut Position by $10.62 Million; Muzinich & Company Upped Its Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Stake by $355,300

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 411,877 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 303,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 101,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 405,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 422,392 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 43,155 shares to 552,857 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Cor by 233,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,460 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 35,635 shares to 542,335 shares, valued at $45.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pac Land Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.64 million activity. JACKSON MICHAEL J also sold $3.13M worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) on Friday, July 26.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $101.96M for 10.45 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.