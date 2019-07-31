Autonation (AN) Market Value Rose While Private Management Group Upped Position; Eastern Bank Has Lifted Position in A T & T (T) by $9.96 Million as Stock Rose

Eastern Bank increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 168.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 321,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 511,744 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 190,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 28.19 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Strategic Relationship; 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 8,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 890,152 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 881,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 778,017 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. Shares for $41,469 were bought by EDELSON DAVID B on Monday, February 25.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Templeton Global Income Fd (GIM) by 696,432 shares to 891,127 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 419,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,487 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (FLOT) by 252,298 shares to 25,605 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 128,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,607 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (IWP).