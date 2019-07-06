Autonation (AN) Market Valuation Rose While Arlington Value Capital Has Lifted by $9.29 Million Its Holding; Camarda Financial Advisors Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Upped by $1.48 Million as Stock Value Declined

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57M, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 302,180 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. The insider JACKSON MICHAEL J sold 37,104 shares worth $1.56 million.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 133,663 shares to 33,390 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 69,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.