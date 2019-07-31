Autonation (AN) Holding Maintained by Force Capital Management Llc; Fiera Capital Has Cut Holding in Arista Networks (ANET) as Stock Rose

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 342,546 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 34.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 4,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 11,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $278.2. About 286,281 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. $41,469 worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares were bought by EDELSON DAVID B.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.65 per share. ANET’s profit will be $151.72 million for 35.13 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.