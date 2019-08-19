Autonation (AN) Holding Held by Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd; As Dominion Energy In (D) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Cut Its Stake

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 823.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 63,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 7,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 609,203 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy In (D) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 255,204 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56M, down from 259,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 3.46M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock or 1,965 shares.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (NYSE:ABBV) by 14,143 shares to 129,111 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHH) by 7.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 587,027 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cap Research Invsts holds 0.6% or 24.51M shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 17,216 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 2.98 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Merchants Corp holds 13,687 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va reported 34,224 shares stake. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 94,042 shares. North Star Investment Corp stated it has 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 16,791 were accumulated by Leavell Mngmt. Central Bankshares And Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,475 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 33,094 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 8,832 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Mngmt accumulated 53,211 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 4,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leisure Cap owns 14,490 shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Barclays Public Ltd owns 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 102,510 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 85,026 shares in its portfolio. 11,613 were reported by M&T Savings Bank. Prudential reported 1.61 million shares. Mutual Of America Lc reported 50,802 shares stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 56,995 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 99,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,052 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Glenmede Na has 1,074 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.64 million activity. EDELSON DAVID B also bought $41,469 worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,290 shares to 83,172 shares, valued at $97.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 20,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,500 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).