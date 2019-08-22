Autonation (AN) Holding Boosted by Arlington Value Capital Llc; Dexcom (DXCM) Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $2.02 Million

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57 million, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 306,682 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 17016% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 17,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 17,116 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.41. About 571,583 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell & Loewy Incorporated has 4.6% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). C M Bidwell & Associate holds 3,050 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Assetmark owns 129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Westwood Management Corporation Il stated it has 1.65% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Moreover, First Tru Advsr LP has 0.1% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 11,673 are owned by Patten And Patten Inc Tn. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Com stated it has 233,279 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks has 5,645 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited owns 14,129 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Artisan Partnership holds 0.27% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Broadfin Ltd Liability Corporation owns 67,500 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 127,585 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 12,662 shares to 166,032 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,807 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. 1,150 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares with value of $41,469 were bought by EDELSON DAVID B.