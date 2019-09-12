Autonation (AN) Holder Rbs Partners LP Cut Its Position by $3.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Its Penn Natl Gaming (Put) (PENN) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Rbs Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbs Partners Lp sold 86,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.89M, down from 3.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbs Partners Lp who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 277,679 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (Put) (PENN) by 85.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 771,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, down from 901,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 887,672 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 22/03/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino To Penn National Gaming; 29/05/2018 – PENN NATIONAL TO EXIT JAMUL CASINO LOAN C FACILITY, PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Chris Sieroty: BREAKING: Penn National Gaming shareholders approve $2.4bn merger with Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Adj EBITDA $242.6M; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – INCREASES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – BOARD DECREASED NUMBER OF CLASS lll DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM FOUR DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AutoNation strikes deal with former CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend 10% NYSE:BRT – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.66 million for 11.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 51,725 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 39,352 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 10,078 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.38% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Gamco Et Al invested in 0.24% or 769,277 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 8,954 are owned by Natixis. Cornerstone Advisors owns 77 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 6,019 are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 15,111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 14,460 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Commerce, Tennessee-based fund reported 520 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 548,533 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,846 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Co owns 90,623 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PENN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 109.94 million shares or 2.82% more from 106.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Rafferty Asset Management Limited, New York-based fund reported 26,064 shares. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank Trust invested in 0% or 98 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 77,366 shares. Quantbot Technology LP reported 2,113 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 415,329 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.03% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited has invested 0.03% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Riggs Asset Managment Company reported 800 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc reported 0% stake. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 35,586 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 16,339 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 18,400 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). The New York-based Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 11.40M shares to 11.72 million shares, valued at $363.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 8.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. On Wednesday, August 14 Reibstein Saul bought $51,900 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) or 3,000 shares. $214,940 worth of stock was bought by Fair William J on Monday, May 13. HANDLER DAVID A bought $530,400 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) on Wednesday, August 7. The insider Snowden Jay A bought $212,171.

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PENN’s profit will be $49.82M for 12.09 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wynn Resorts Banks on Solid Macau & Las Vegas Performance – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Boyd Gaming Expands Sports Betting Footprint in US, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Penn Virginia Appoints Two New Independent Directors to the Board – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.