Autonation (AN) Holder Force Capital Management Raised Position by $968,870; Cambiar Investors Has Lifted Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Position

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 9,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 115,381 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 105,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 860,748 shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 523,713 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 12,008 shares to 32,423 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 46,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,239 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md owns 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 27,493 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability owns 12,120 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 117,322 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 194,251 shares. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 8,005 shares. Cambiar Invsts Lc accumulated 115,381 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 1,712 shares. Chevy Chase holds 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 5,134 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp stated it has 2,051 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 1.79M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Quantitative Investment Ltd Llc holds 14,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 29,623 were accumulated by Us Savings Bank De. Parkside Bancorp & Tru invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Limited owns 70,920 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt owns 0.44% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 14,490 shares. Rbs Prns Limited Partnership reported 3.61M shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0% or 98,300 shares. 200 were accumulated by North Star Inv Management Corporation. Cibc Ww holds 0% or 9,282 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Natixis owns 6,539 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). D E Shaw accumulated 0.02% or 418,217 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 106,235 shares. Smith Graham And Inv LP has 120,778 shares. First Manhattan reported 1,522 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Llc has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

