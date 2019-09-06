Autonation (AN) Holder Force Capital Management Raised Its Position by $968,870 as Market Valuation Rose; Dean Capital Management Decreased Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holding by $381,311 as Share Value Rose

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 67,987 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 20,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 44,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 64,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 232,156 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $89.06M for 11.75 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 35,861 shares. Moreover, Proshare Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 74,653 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Co owns 357,664 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl reported 0.01% stake. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 745,352 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 23,952 are held by Pnc Group Inc. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 143,705 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Lc invested in 0% or 16,566 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management owns 60,748 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shelton Capital has 0.05% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 252 shares. Moreover, Grs Advsrs Limited Co has 1.99% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0.02% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). The Missouri-based Amer Century Cos has invested 0.02% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 0% or 111,651 shares. Whittier Com has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Trust reported 0.32% stake. Northern Corp has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Rbs Partners Ltd Partnership holds 3.61M shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 20,695 shares. Stephens Ar reported 12,926 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.01% or 10,154 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 7,498 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 5.14 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 102,641 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Commonwealth Bankshares Of holds 0.02% or 45,677 shares in its portfolio. Private Mgmt Group has invested 1.58% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Arlington Value Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 8.64% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 3.43 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 20,500 shares.

