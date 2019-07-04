Autonation (AN) Holder Force Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Discovery (DISCA) Market Value Declined While Waddell & Reed Financial Has Trimmed by $60.50 Million Its Stake

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 135,092 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 59.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.20M, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 1.68 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. The insider JACKSON MICHAEL J sold 37,104 shares worth $1.56 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 53.03% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $501.63M for 7.65 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.09% EPS growth.