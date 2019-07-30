Autonation (AN) Holder Force Capital Management Boosted Stake by $968,870; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Stake in Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Has Cut by $1.18 Million

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 703,508 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 39,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 294,173 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 333,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $663.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 41,657 shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 11.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.92% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Metropolitan Life Insur owns 3,774 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Principal Fincl Grp has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 249,936 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 122,061 shares. Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.08% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Jefferies Limited Liability Company owns 10,696 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 143,937 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.01% stake. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 13,400 shares. Pinnacle Partners, Tennessee-based fund reported 660 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 51,548 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 101,900 shares. 22,857 are held by Lsv Asset.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. EDELSON DAVID B also bought $41,469 worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AutoNation Delivers Q2 Beat, But Surprises With Management Change – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoNation leads auto retail sector higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. And First Prestonsburg Bancshares Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement – PR Newswire” on October 29, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Home Depot vs. Target – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think China Evergrande Group (HKG:3333) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. To Announce 1st Quarter 2019 Earnings And Conduct Conference Call On April 23 – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 54,900 shares to 570,626 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.62 million shares or 0.57% less from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 12,744 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Strs Ohio reported 21,600 shares. Pnc Services reported 2,869 shares. 19,821 were reported by Federated Pa. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 13,015 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 7,462 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co stated it has 46,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The accumulated 0.02% or 455,534 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 23,333 shares. Private Mngmt Grp holds 334,667 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Us State Bank De holds 4,902 shares. Renaissance Limited Com holds 0.01% or 524,479 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 103,001 shares. 10,033 are owned by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co.