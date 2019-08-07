Autonation (AN) Holder Arlington Value Capital Increased Position by $9.29 Million; Royce Value Tr (RVT) Shareholder Yakira Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 573,488 shares traded or 133.17% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57M, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 576,433 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 91,929 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 75,031 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 418,217 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 146,985 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co accumulated 237 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company has 3,174 shares. The California-based Private Mgmt Grp has invested 1.58% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 97,981 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 488 shares. 98,300 are owned by Swiss Bank. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 586,448 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.64 million activity. 1,150 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares with value of $41,469 were bought by EDELSON DAVID B.

