Autonation (AN) Holder Arlington Value Capital Has Raised Its Holding by $9.29 Million as Market Value Rose; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Parsley Energy (PE) Position by $2.03 Million

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57M, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 93,413 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 106,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 399,290 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 292,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 892,762 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 22,031 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 45,412 shares. Ranger Management LP reported 2,170 shares stake. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 10,458 shares. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 92,440 shares. Oslo Asset As invested 7.19% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 320,342 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill holds 0.02% or 76,723 shares. Northern reported 1.56M shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 6,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cordasco Financial Net invested in 373 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gradient Invs Ltd Com owns 35,255 shares. Macquarie Group invested in 308,681 shares. Qs Investors Limited holds 111,896 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About Waste Connections, Inc.’s (NYSE:WCN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners L.P. by 28,111 shares to 6.16 million shares, valued at $89.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Logistics L.P. (NYSE:PBFX) by 113,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Noble Midstream Partners L.P..

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Markel (NYSE:MKL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does WNS (Holdings) (NYSE:WNS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.