Autonation (AN) Holder Arlington Value Capital Has Increased Holding; As Howard Hughes (HHC) Shares Rose, Menlo Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $644,299

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 126,490 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57 million, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 575,337 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher invested in 0.5% or 66,819 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 291,504 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Synovus Corporation invested in 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,186 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,251 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.24% or 21,430 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 195 shares. Pecaut Commerce stated it has 4.31% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Gilder Gagnon Howe Communication Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,239 shares. Zuckerman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Virtu Fincl Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Beacon Finance holds 0.19% or 10,515 shares. Signaturefd Lc has 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.64 million activity. JACKSON MICHAEL J had sold 37,104 shares worth $1.56 million.