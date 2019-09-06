Automatic Data Processinginc. (ADP) Share Value Rose While Coho Partners LTD Has Upped by $3.20 Million Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fiera Capital Has Trimmed Holding

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processinginc. (ADP) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 20,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 846,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.19 million, up from 826,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processinginc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $174.24. About 157,601 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 10,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 791,932 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.40 million, down from 802,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $139.4. About 6.15 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Surface event coming Oct. 2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 30, 2019 : NEE^R, GSX, GE, IXUS, VALE, MSFT, CDE, CMCSA, BAC, INTC, QQQ, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 9,354 shares to 116,667 shares, valued at $22.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geller Advsrs Ltd invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roberts Glore & Inc Il reported 52,442 shares or 3.87% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs has invested 6.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amf Pensionsforsakring has 6.84M shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 2.01% or 65,710 shares. West Family Invests reported 42,400 shares stake. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited invested in 4.37% or 48,690 shares. Moreover, James Investment Inc has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 156,422 shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Ltd owns 3,019 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 3.73M are owned by Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability. Opus Cap Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,109 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.00M shares. Trb Advsrs LP reported 510,000 shares or 18% of all its holdings. Professional Advisory Services Inc reported 132,704 shares stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Dollar Remains Weak After ADP, Jobless Claims – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 728,566 shares. Moreover, Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.35% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 219,600 shares. 1St Source National Bank has invested 0.59% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,754 shares. Barbara Oil reported 5,000 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Mackenzie invested in 49,474 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Eastern Bancshares owns 4,529 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 62,299 shares. Rockland Tru Communications has invested 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 6,951 are owned by Sunbelt Securities. Pathstone Family Office Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,061 shares. Willingdon Wealth stated it has 3,331 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 195,805 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio.