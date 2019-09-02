Automatic Data Processing Income (ADP) Holder Whittier Trust Co Lowered Holding by $369,993; Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Cypress Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Income (ADP) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 40,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, down from 43,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Income for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,340 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, down from 62,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreen Co Com by 5,723 shares to 26,141 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 42,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 2,483 shares in its portfolio. 52,016 were accumulated by Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt. Atlantic Union Savings Bank accumulated 1,954 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.08% or 1,500 shares. Asset Management invested in 0.2% or 68,713 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 28,448 shares. Nbt Bank N A New York stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division invested in 0.16% or 7,420 shares. Northstar Gru owns 16,656 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Reliant Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,000 shares. Tennessee-based Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Riverhead Capital Management Llc owns 9,575 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Co holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 855,207 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hartford Fin Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,482 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24M for 31.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,885 shares to 7,365 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Investment Incorporated owns 29,180 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Commerce stated it has 93,107 shares. Grace & White Ny reported 2,581 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement owns 897,450 shares. Buckingham Capital Management Inc reported 66,746 shares stake. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 3% or 157,610 shares. 478,000 were reported by Bp Public. Godshalk Welsh Management reported 14,142 shares. Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 8,252 shares. Sentinel Tru Lba owns 5,623 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Gm Advisory Group has 30,712 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. 5,000 are owned by Viking Fund Limited Liability Company. Inv House Limited Liability accumulated 263,788 shares. Fiera Capital Corp has 0.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).