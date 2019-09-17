Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Reaches $158.88 After 8.00% Up Move; 0 Analysts Covering Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)

The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $158.88. About 608,796 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRILThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $68.95 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $171.59 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ADP worth $5.52 billion more.

Among 3 analysts covering Computacenter PLC (LON:CCC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Computacenter PLC has GBX 1500 highest and GBX 1025 lowest target. GBX 1415’s average target is 10.26% above currents GBX 1283.29 stock price. Computacenter PLC had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Friday, April 12. Berenberg downgraded Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) on Wednesday, August 28 to “Hold” rating. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1400 target in Monday, March 25 report. Barclays Capital upgraded Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) on Monday, July 8 to “Equal Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, April 29. See Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1450.00 New Target: GBX 1485.00 Downgrade

28/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1400.00 New Target: GBX 1500.00 Downgrade

16/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1025.00 New Target: GBX 1260.00 Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1080.00 New Target: GBX 1450.00 Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1080.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 940.00 New Target: GBX 1025.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1600.00 New Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 29.86 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold Automatic Data Processing, Inc. shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,228 are held by Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Corporation. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Com reported 21,739 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Com holds 134,742 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers owns 13,500 shares. Dsc Limited Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.09% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip invested 0.84% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Meridian Invest Counsel reported 5,381 shares stake. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2.42% or 20,178 shares. Truepoint Inc holds 1,978 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rowland And Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 75,714 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams, Alabama-based fund reported 8,869 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fund invested in 30,923 shares. 3,433 are held by Cwm Ltd.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 9.01% above currents $158.88 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight”. JP Morgan maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $17700 target.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.95 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 30.32 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADP) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP or BR: Which Outsourcing Stock is Better Positioned? – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on October 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.