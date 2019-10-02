Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) EPS Estimated At $1.33; Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Covered By 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report $1.33 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 10.83% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. ADP’s profit would be $576.80M giving it 29.29 P/E if the $1.33 EPS is correct. After having $1.14 EPS previously, Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.86% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.84. About 936,034 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN

Among 7 analysts covering Zoetis Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:ZTS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Zoetis Inc. Class A Common Stock has $13600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $124.71’s average target is 1.29% above currents $123.12 stock price. Zoetis Inc. Class A Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Craig Hallum. Bank of America downgraded the shares of ZTS in report on Monday, July 1 to “Neutral” rating. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13000 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, September 30 report. See Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) latest ratings:

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.59 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 29.74 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 11.14% above currents $155.84 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17400 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, August 5. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Read This Before Considering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Next Gen HCM from ADP honored with "2019 Top HR Product" from Human Resource Executive – PRNewswire" on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Stocks – Wall Street Falls at Open Amid Slowdown Fears – Yahoo Finance" published on October 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "ADP DataCloud Reaches New Heights with AI-Enhanced Features – PRNewswire" with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $58.80 billion. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. It has a 43.51 P/E ratio. The firm also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products.

