Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) EPS Estimated At $1.13; Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shorts Lowered By 14.14%

Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report $1.13 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 22.83% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. ADP’s profit would be $478.71 million giving it 36.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.77 EPS previously, Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s analysts see -36.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 1.93 million shares traded or 29.95% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) had a decrease of 14.14% in short interest. BDR’s SI was 76,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.14% from 89,100 shares previously. With 71,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)’s short sellers to cover BDR’s short positions. The SI to Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc’s float is 2.61%. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.0094 during the last trading session, reaching $0.983. About 1,937 shares traded. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) has risen 4.97% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.43 million. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. It has a 2.25 P/E ratio. The firm provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

More notable recent Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Blonder Tongue Promotes Edward R. ”Ted” Grauch to President – Retains Role as Chief Operating Officer – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Blonder Tongue Labs Brings In-Room WiFi to their Line of Hospitality Cable Modem Products – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Blonder Tongue Offers Professional Grade Video Transcoding for Integrators at InfoComm 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Blonder Tongue Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $69.52 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 42.48 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $12.12 million activity. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of stock. 1,706 shares were sold by Weinstein Donald, worth $256,567. The insider Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063. On Thursday, February 14 Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 36,364 shares. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock or 6,035 shares. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 3,803 shares valued at $509,766 was sold by O’Brien Dermot J.