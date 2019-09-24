Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) and New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Comparison side by side

As Business Software & Services companies, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) and New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing Inc. 163 4.89 N/A 4.50 37.02 New Relic Inc. 88 7.33 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Automatic Data Processing Inc. and New Relic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Automatic Data Processing Inc. and New Relic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0.00% 39.7% 4.7% New Relic Inc. 0.00% -12.6% -4.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.92 beta means Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, New Relic Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Automatic Data Processing Inc. Its rival New Relic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. New Relic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc. and New Relic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 New Relic Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s upside potential is 8.45% at a $173.2 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of New Relic Inc. is $72.4, which is potential 12.70% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that New Relic Inc. seems more appealing than Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Automatic Data Processing Inc. and New Relic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of New Relic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Automatic Data Processing Inc. -0.41% 0.08% 5.74% 19.45% 24% 27% New Relic Inc. 0.79% 4.7% -11.01% -4.65% -6.04% 15.07%

For the past year Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than New Relic Inc.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors New Relic Inc.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, via a software- and service-based delivery model, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to recruit, pay, manage, and retain employees; and serves approximately 570,000 clients via the companyÂ’s cloud-based strategic software as a service offerings. The PEO Services segment offers HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. It offers HR administration services, such as employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration; and employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to group health, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and employee assistance program. It also provides employer liability management services, including workersÂ’ compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the U.S. federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.